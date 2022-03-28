‘That’s How We Do It’: Will Smith’s Son Responds To Dad’s Slap At Oscars

Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith responded to his dad’s slap at the Oscars on Sunday.

The Grammy award-winning rapper’s son posted to Twitter early Monday morning, saying, “And that’s how we do it.”

Presenter and comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

The joke referenced Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The lead actress in the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” Demi Moore, shaved her head for the title role. Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that attacks the body’s hair follicles, in 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about her diagnosis on an episode of her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.”

“It was terrifying when it first started,” she said. “I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands. And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

Pinkett Smith appeared to be visibly stunned at the joke, shaking her head. Her husband walked up to the stage and slapped Rock, saying, “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” (RELATED: ‘Marriage For Us Can’t Be A Prison’: Will Smith Reveals He And Jada Do Not Always Practice Monogamy)

Smith went on to win the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father in the film “King Richard.”

During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy. Later that night, the Academy issued a statement saying it “does not condone violence.”