Jesse Watters Says Will Smith’s Slap Is The ‘First Time’ He’s Seen ‘Media Cover Black-On-Black Crime’

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen the media cover black-on-black crime so I’m actually quite surprised by this,” Watters said Monday. “If Mel Gibson had done this, Nancy Pelosi would be kneeling in the Capitol right now. He would’ve been the only guy not being allowed out on bail in L.A. County. Come on! He would’ve been allowed to go up on stage later and accept an award, are you crazy?”

“The fact that the L.A. Sheriff didn’t haul this guy out of there in the next commercial break explains why there’s such a big crime problem in this country because you can just go up as an audience member and coldcock a comedian on live television and get away with it.”

Watters said Rock’s joke likely revolved around a “deep-seated issue that boiled up” in Smith over time as it targeted his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her short hair caused by alopecia. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Implies No Celebrities Walked Out After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because Of Trump)

“We don’t live in the Middle Ages, you can’t have people just go up there and slap someone that tells a joke,” he continued. “And it explains why liberals have no sense of humor.”

Smith won his first Oscar for Best Actor shortly after the incident, in which he tearfully apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees claiming “love makes you do crazy things.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment,” Smith tearfully said. “I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning for me…It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father just like they said about Mr. Williams. Love makes you do crazy things.”

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin responded that Smith’s actions were “not a show of love,” but a “show of violence.”