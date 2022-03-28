Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock, Says His Behavior ‘Was Unacceptable And Inexcusable’

Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock.

Smith shocked millions of fans around the globe Sunday night when he hit Rock during the Oscars after the comedian told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

Smith wrote the following in part Monday night on his Instagram:

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

You can read his full apology below.

Obviously, this was the right thing for Smith to do, and Rock shouldn’t have had to wait this long to get an apology.

It should have happened immediately after Smith’s horrific behavior Sunday.

You simply can’t behave in the fashion Smith behaved at the Oscars and not face the consequences, especially when you don’t treat it like a huge deal from the jump.

Apologizing is good, but again, this should have come from Smith Sunday night.

I don’t know what kind of help Will Smith might need, but after watching his actions Sunday night, I hope he gets it.