Emily Ratajkowski’s Latest Nudes Might Get Her Banned On Instagram

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski posted some of the riskiest Instagram photographs in the history of her social media Thursday.

While the 30-year-old is far from camera shy when it comes to posing naked, her nude Instagram history has been pretty covered up. Her most recent series leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination, which she posted in memory of the late celebrity photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

Demarchelier died Thursday at the age of 78, according to Vogue. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren,” someone posted to his official Instagram page in the caption of a photograph of Demarchelier.

Demarchelier was the first non-British photographer requested by the British Royal family and went on to become Princess Diana’s personal photographer, according to PageSix. He photographed everyone from Madonna and Hillary Clinton to Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, the outlet noted.

He also took the insanely risky photographs of Emily Ratajkowski, which she shared under the caption, “So honored to have worked with the legend and most lovely @patrickdemarchelier you will be missed.” (RELATED: It’s Another Day, So Obviously Chelsea Handler Is Topless In Public Again)

Ratajkowski has been a throw-back trend this month, starting with nudes of her while pregnant with her son, Bear, whom she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The supermodel shared the photographs in celebration of Bear’s first birthday.

We’ll be impressed if the photographs are still available tomorrow, as Instagram can be pretty unforgiving with nude nipples. (RELATED: It’s Another Day, So Obviously Chelsea Handler Is Topless In Public Again)

Taking a look at Instagram’s nudity policy, under its section titled Community Guidelines, it states, in part, the following:

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the statement reads. “This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.”

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed,” the guidelines add. “Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

Actress Cindy Crawford shared a series of photographs taken by Demarchelier, the first of which definitely suggested a nipple. Designer Michael Kors also took to Instagram to share a message of love and sadness about his friend’s passing.