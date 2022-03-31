Conservatives Hammer ‘Babbling’ Kamala Harris For Jamaica Speech

A Wednesday speech by Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn ire from conservatives who were left scratching their heads as they struggle to understand her latest word salad.

While speaking Wednesday with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to discuss Jamaica’s COVID-19 response, Harris apparently began jumbling her words.

“We also recognize, just as it has been in the United States for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic, so to that end, we are announcing today also, that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to I believe what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy,” Harris said.

Her comments immediately drew criticism from right-leaning pundits, who made fun of her apparent babbling.

“She is truly one of the great orators of our time,” author Matt Walsh wrote.

She is truly one of the great orators of our time https://t.co/JGCAl9rTjm — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) March 31, 2022

Newsmax host and political commentator Benny Johnson tweeted the Vice President “says so much, yet so little.” (RELATED: ‘The Northern Flank – Eastern Flank’: Harris Struggles To Find The Correct Words At Warsaw, Poland Press Conference)

She says so much, yet so little. pic.twitter.com/ytPiMMsHkj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2022

Radio host Buck Sexton said Harris is like “the student in college who never did the reading, but insisted on talking a lot about it in class anyway, and always thought he/she was brilliantly fooling everyone. But nobody was fooled.”

She reminds one of the student in college who never did the reading, but insisted on talking a lot about it in class anyway, and always thought he/she was brilliantly fooling everyone. But nobody was fooled. https://t.co/hN68Wbgscl — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 31, 2022

Actor Nick Searcy called Harris a “babbling fool.”