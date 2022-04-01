Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Says Life In Columbus Is About Football And The Occasional Cigars

Ohio State football coach Jim Knowles had a pretty funny line about living in Columbus.

Knowles was hired away from Oklahoma State to inject some energy into Ohio State's defense, and he doesn't have time to focus on much else.

In a video tweeted by Justin Holbrock, Knowles was talking about any adjustments he’s made to living in Columbus, and he made it clear he only has time for football and the occasional cigar.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Jim Knowles is the ultimate #FootballGuy. Here was his answer on how he’s liking Columbus after 4 years “on the plains” at Oklahoma State. “It’s just football, smoke a cigar every now . . . You kind of have blinders on but I do like the city whenever I get out of here.” pic.twitter.com/8KcMjxS7hs — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 29, 2022

This is the kind of energy I want out of my football coaches. I don’t want them doing anything other than focusing on the game and maybe drinking a few beers or smoking a few cigars along the way.

People working traditional 9-5 jobs have the luxury of social lives. Football coaches chasing national titles do not.

It’s a job that requires an insane amount of time commitment, but it’s all worth it at the end of the day if you win.

Clearly, Knowles is all in and outside of the occasional cigar, he doesn’t have time for much else. I’m sure that’s music to the ears of Ohio State fans.

It should be a ton of fun to see how the Buckeyes do this season, and it sounds like their defense will certainly be better.