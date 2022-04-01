Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Documentary ‘The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the intriguing documentary about the legendary star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. By piecing together her final weeks, days, and hours through previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, the film illuminates more of her glamorous, complicated life, and offers a new perspective on that fateful night.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The preview for the film paints a very dark and sinister picture, which I think is exactly what fans are hoping for.

For those of you who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Netflix has done something like this. They released a very similar series about Ted Bundy, and it featured a ton of recordings.

It was absolutely exceptional, and I can’t encourage you all enough to watch it. It was a grade-A series.

Now, they’re bringing fans a documentary about the mysterious and tragic death of Marilyn Monroe. The Hollywood legend was found dead in 1962 after an alleged overdose that was possibly on purpose, according to the authorities at the time.

However, her death has been debated seemingly forever, and different theories have run rampant on the internet.

The discussions about Monroe’s death are very similar to the talks about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Everyone seems to have their own theory and the official story isn’t trusted by many.

Will Netflix’s new documentary shine a light on some new information? We’ll find out when it drops April 27!