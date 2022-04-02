Biden Says Michelle Obama Was Vice President During Speech

President Joe Biden referred to former First Lady Michelle Obama as a former Vice President of the United States during remarks made Saturday.

“I’m deeply proud of the work she’s doing as First Lady with [the] Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President” Biden said at a ceremonial commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s newest nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Delaware. He also praised his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, for her efforts working with Obama during her husband’s administration’s initiative, which Biden referred to in his speech.

Biden refers to Michelle Obama as the former vice president pic.twitter.com/7Fe9MCvyi2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 2, 2022

Biden praised his wife for her role in the USS Delaware’s progress, adding that “Jill has watched over the progress of the USS Delaware for years,” Biden proclaimed. “She always holds military and their families in her heart. And that is not hyperbole, that is real” Biden said. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s ‘Not Stupid,’ Immediately Steps On A Rake)

According to the New York Post, the First Lady was the official sponsor of the ship in 2018 when she christened it by smashing a bottle of champagne on its hull. Biden was also in attendance during Saturday’s ceremony in which she was given the honor of speaking the words that traditionally make the ship’s status official: “Man our ship and bring her to life,” she declared.