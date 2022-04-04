‘Can’t Just Have It Your Way’: Madison Cawthorn Uses Famous Burger King Slogan To Rip Democrats On ‘Woman’ Definition

North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn said Monday that science “is not Burger King,” while criticizing Democrats who choose not to define “woman” and acknowledge two genders.

“Madame Speaker, the left has ripped away the pin of truth from the author of life, they’ve exchanged natural science for a party platform and declared war on biology. Your left-wing movement is forcing children to endure radical expressions of sexuality, and yet, you can’t even define what a woman is. You might amend a bill, but you’ll never amend biology,” Cawthorn said.

“Science is not Burger King, you can’t just ‘have it your way’. I am the youngest member of the House of Representatives and I never imagined that one of my sacred duties … would be explaining to the House Speaker the difference between a man and a woman. Take notes, Madam Speaker, I’m about to define what a woman is for you,” the congressman continued. “XX chromosomes, no tallywacker. It’s so simple. And yet today, this proclamation of fundamental scientific fact will cause the woke liberals of Silicon Valley to strip you of your voice and ban you until you bow at their alter of falsehoods.”

Cawthorn then noted how conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News Host Tucker Carlson have been “muzzled” on Twitter. Carlson shared screenshots of tweets written by the Babylon Bee’s account and Kirk about Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a biological male. The Babylon Bee was first suspended after posting a satirical post naming Levine “Man of the Year.” Twitter labeled the post as violating its “hateful conduct” policy. (RELATED: ‘Both These Tweets Are True’: Will Twitter ‘Lock’ Tucker Up Now)

Kirk was then locked out of his account after tweeting Levine “spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and family. He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘woman of the year.’ Where are the feminists?”

“Madame Speaker, you and your party are living a lie. The Babylon Bee is a more reliable source of fact than you. Perhaps it will click when you hand the gavel to Republicans.”