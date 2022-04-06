Kourtney Kardashian Confirms She And Travis Barker Are Not Married

In spite of walking down the aisle at a chapel in Las Vegas on Monday, Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed that she did not legally marry Travis Barker.

What happened in Vegas is actually staying in Vegas. Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that the ceremony held in the popular chapel was nothing more than fun, and confirmed that it did not include a legally binding marriage license, according to her Instagram post.

At 1:30 am Monday, after a night filled with PDA during the Grammy Awards ceremony, Kardashian teased fans with a series of images that initially appeared to be their wedding ceremony, according to her social media page.

Kardashian took to social media again today, and captioned a new post by writing; “Found these in my camera roll.” She then revealed, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).” She concluded her post by writing, “Practice makes perfect.”

The chapel ceremony was just a show and serves as a teaser for the real ceremony that has yet to unfold, according to TMZ.

It was initially believed that Kardashian and Barker hired their own security team and photographers to capture their nuptials, as initially reported by TMZ.

Kardashian and Barker dated for nine months before getting engaged at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in California, the outlet reported.