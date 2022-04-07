Former Bannon Ally Claims He’ll Release ‘Erased’ Hunter Biden Laptop Material In Coming Weeks

Former co-host on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Jack Maxey claimed Wednesday he plans to release thousands of deleted files recovered from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Maxey claimed his team recovered 80,000 images and videos and over 120,000 emails totaling 450 gigabytes of “erased material” from Hunter Biden’s laptop abandoned at a Delaware computer store in 2019, he told the Daily Mail. The former podcast host claims he’s the source responsible for distributing copies of Hunter Biden’s laptop’s hard drive to media outlets and members of Congress, including The Washington Post, The New York Times and Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: Here’s What We’ve Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop)

More than 50 “top” intelligence officials claimed Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation

(Brennan, Panetta Hayden, Clapper, etc) 15 months later leftist hacks from @washingtonpost & @nytimes admit its REAL Makes you wonder about our intel leaders https://t.co/lKxQIEnGfR — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 7, 2022

Maxey left America for Switzerland, fearing retaliation from the Biden administration after he allegedly saw black SUVs appear outside his house shortly after contacting the Daily Mail about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the outlet reported. He claimed he chose to go to Switzerland due to his success uploading the laptop file to a file-sharing service, Swiss Transfer, located inside the country, the Daily Mail reported.

“I came here so that we could do a forensic examination of Hunter’s laptop safely in a country that still respects human liberty and the ideals of liberal democratic principles,” Maxey said in his interview. “I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States. We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do a thing like this there.”

No major outlet would take a look at the laptop’s contents, Maxey told the Daily Mail. In a moment of “desperation,” he claimed he reached out to a former U.S. intelligence agency staffer friend of his in February 2020 to view the materials, according to the interview. Maxey appeared to be referencing February 2020 in the Daily Mail video, not 2021, as reported by the outlet. After looking at the contents, Maxey claimed his intelligence officer friend told him if he didn’t release more material, he would be “a dead man.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Addresses Laptop Saga For The First Time)

“Very dear friends of mine, the sharp tip of the spear, were making welfare calls to me every day, basically to see if I was still alive,” he alleged to the Daily Mail.

Maxey attempted to upload the original set of emails to drop boxes around the world, including the U.S., but in some cases, the files were removed in under 15 minutes, he alleged to the outlet.

“There were five drop boxes: two in the United States, one in New Zealand, two in the U.K.,” he said in the interview. “All the same drop boxes in which they tell us child pornography is shared around the globe without any consequence because they can’t look at it. These are all Five Eyes countries, English-speaking countries in an intelligence-sharing agreement. And they were ripped down.”

The potential ability to find and take down information from the internet “should terrify every single decent person in the West,” he told the Daily Mail.