REPORT: Urban Meyer Sells Jacksonville Mansion For $2.3 Million

Urban Meyer has washed his hands of his estate in Jacksonville.

According to JaxDailyRecord.com, the former Jaguars head coach has sold his 6,200 square foot mansion in Jacksonville for $2.3 million, which is $150,000 more than he paid for it when he joined the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The lucky buyer landed himself a great estate because the specs on the house are outstanding.

The Zillow page for the house before it was sold to Meyer still states the following:

This Beautifully built & Well Maintained lovely home in Glen Kernan Country Club 4 bedrooms 4 baths 2 half baths with many custom finishes and upgrades will even dazzle everyone. This home has a elevator butlers kitchen game room on the third floor bonus room, heated pool with spa and summer kitchen which will be enjoyed by all who come over. This is truly a forever home. All the TV’s and stands stays with the home, 2020-09-30.

Well, Meyer didn’t last long with the Jaguars, but at least he’s leaving Jacksonville with an extra $150,000 in his pocket!

You can’t complain about that at all. Whenever you can sell a house and cash in just a year later, it’s a good situation.

Having said that, I don’t think Meyer will be returning to Jacksonville at any point in the near future. He was run out of town in spectacular fashion.

However, the person who landed his estate is clearly going to be balling because it’s absolutely awesome. It’s more than 6,000 square feet!

If a single guy bought it, he could turn it into a massive bachelor pad.

