REPORT: Arch Manning Takes A Campus Visit To Virginia

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Arch Manning apparently has some interest in the Virginia Cavaliers.

The superstar quarterback recruit and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning visited UVA this past Friday, according to 247Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arch’s mother graduated from UVA and his aunt also attended the school.

Imagine the shockwaves that will be sent through the world of college if Manning ends up landing at UVA! It’d be the biggest recruiting coup in the history of the sport.

Arch Manning is a generational talent and the most hyped quarterback recruit in the past several decades. Guys like that don’t give programs like UVA the time of day.

After all, he’s currently expected to land at Alabama. There’s a massive difference between playing for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa and playing for the Cavaliers.

One program is the most dominant in college football history and the other is an afterthought.

Now, do I think Arch Manning will commit to UVA? Absolutely not, but the fact he took a visit is certainly fun for fans.