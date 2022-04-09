REPORT: Arch Manning Takes A Campus Visit To Virginia

Arch Manning apparently has some interest in the Virginia Cavaliers.

The superstar quarterback recruit and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning visited UVA this past Friday, according to 247Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arch’s mother graduated from UVA and his aunt also attended the school.

Source: Five-star QB and the No. 1 overall player in 2023 Arch Manning is visiting #UVA on Friday. https://t.co/bvTCIuussQ pic.twitter.com/rqkHm5Ksor — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) April 8, 2022

Imagine the shockwaves that will be sent through the world of college if Manning ends up landing at UVA! It’d be the biggest recruiting coup in the history of the sport.

Arch Manning is a generational talent and the most hyped quarterback recruit in the past several decades. Guys like that don’t give programs like UVA the time of day.

Peyton Manning’s Phenom QB Nephew Is Favored To Play For This Powerhouse SEC Team https://t.co/kosaenwvBZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2022

After all, he’s currently expected to land at Alabama. There’s a massive difference between playing for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa and playing for the Cavaliers.

One program is the most dominant in college football history and the other is an afterthought.

Alabama is the favorite to land Arch Manning, and I’m not sure the world of college football will ever the same. It’d be like if Luke Skywalker teamed up with Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi. pic.twitter.com/nxYE7dcHCS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 5, 2022

Now, do I think Arch Manning will commit to UVA? Absolutely not, but the fact he took a visit is certainly fun for fans.