Police Tackle, Arrest Man For Placing Biden ‘I Did That’ Stickers At Gas Pumps

A man was arrested in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for allegedly placing stickers of President Joe Biden with ‘I Did That’ on gas pumps at a gas station.

Thomas Richard Glazewski was tackled by police in the parking lot of the gas station March 31 after placing the stickers on the pump and shouting “I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,” according to a story published Monday by Fox News. Glazewski reportedly suffered “self-inflicted injuries” and was taken to the hospital.

Pennsylvania man arrested, charged after slapping Biden ‘I Did That’ stickers on gas pumps https://t.co/HSRpFKjYCA — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 12, 2022

Glazewski was later charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary offenses of disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief, reported Fox News.

An employee told police that Glazewski allegedly sprayed a substance on the stickers that made it more difficult to remove the stickers, according to Fox News.

The stickers have appeared at gas pumps across the nation following skyrocketing gas prices. Javier Estrada Ovalles sells the stickers and fills roughly 80 orders each day.

“I take off five or six a day from our different pumps,” said Perry Cagle, assistant manager of an Exxon gas station near Athens, Alabama.

The national average for one gallon of gasoline went from $2.86 one year ago to $4.11 Monday, according to AAA.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.