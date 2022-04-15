Indianapolis Colts Sign CB Stephon Gilmore To Sizable Deal

Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a 2-year $23 million deal on Friday.

The Carolina native spent the previous season with his hometown team, the Carolina Panthers, prior to accepting a deal with Indianapolis. (RELATED: Falcons Trade Matt Ryan To Colts)

The 2012 NFL draftee, has had an above-average career and has tons of accolades from his time in the league so far. The new Colt is a five-time pro bowler, a two-time NFL all-pro, a defensive player of the year winner back in 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots, and a Super Bowl champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

After the acquisition of Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in March, Gilmore’s addition to the Colts means they have an ace athlete on both sides of the ball. Adding proven players such as Gilmore and Ryan could be what helps get this franchise over the hump. The Colts haven’t been to a Super Bowl in over a decade.

In eight games played last year in total in 2021, the veteran cornerback intercepted two balls and had 16 total tackles.

The Colts have an impressive roster after this addition of Gilmore.