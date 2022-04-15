Congressman Writes Children’s Book To Be ‘Part Of The Solution’ For Woke Education

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz authored a children’s book named “Book of the Month” by Brave Books.

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, a retired Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, has published his second book, “Dawn of the Brave.”

The novel, which concludes a nine-book series from Brave Books, is the publisher’s “Book of the Month” for April according to the company’s website. The story aims to teach children about “teamwork and selfless service and defending your country,” Waltz told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

@michaelgwaltz is leading by example! It’s time we take our kids’ education back. https://t.co/fxkqy3hQbt — BRAVE Books (@BraveBooksUS) April 11, 2022

Waltz described the process of becoming a children’s book author in the context of revelations about school curricula and teacher training across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and the battle between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a parental-rights bill. (RELATED: REPORT: Disney Employees Increasing ‘Pressure’ Against Company’s Opposition To Parental Rights Bill)

“With this wake-up call, I think we’re seeing a lot of parents and families push back, but my question is, ‘What do we fill the void with?,’” Waltz told the DCNF, describing his collaboration with Brave Books as “a lot of fun.”

Waltz’s first book, “Warrior Diplomat,” drew praise from former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates as being “a must-read, firsthand examination of the Afghan war through the experiences of a practitioner at both ends of the spear.”

Cover of “Dawn of the Brave,” the children’s book authored by Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz. (Brave Books)

Waltz said that his service in the Special Forces also drove his desire to not just complain about the situation about the ongoing battle sweeping the United States around what children learn, but to provide an alternative.

“I value being part of the solution,” Waltz told the DCNF. “For me this was a way to contribute to that.”

Brave Books intends to shape “a future generation of Americans, who will fight for a nation defined by freedom, truth, humility, bravery, and compassion.”

Dawn of the Brave, my new children’s book, is out TODAY! Teaching kids the importance of service to community and country. 🇺🇸 Order exclusively at https://t.co/jIahJXMumY 👇 pic.twitter.com/m6QWltgoMC — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 5, 2022

The company offers a monthly or annual subscription to purchase the series aimed at children from 4 to 12 years old. Customers can buy individual books via the company’s website or on Amazon.com, and the company plans to release audio and e-reader versions of the books, said Zach Bell, Brave Books chief of staff.

“There is an agenda to confuse and demoralize our children and make them hate their country and the values that it was founded upon,” Bell told the DCNF. “To us, it felt like a one-sided battle.”

“Each book teaches a new traditional value that makes America so special,” Bell added.

Other books in the series discuss hot-button cultural and political issues. “Elephants Are Not Birds,” authored by Ashley St. Clair, addresses gender identity, “Fame, Blame, and the Raft of Shame,” written by Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, tackles cancel culture, while “Hands Off My Cannon” by Dana Loesch touches on the Second Amendment.

“We are currently on track for our best month yet!” Bell told the DCNF.

Teach your kids the importance of service with our newest book, Dawn of the Brave. For this book we partnered with partnered with @michaelgwaltz, U.S. Congressman and Green Beret. For every new subscriber this month we will be donating $15 to the refugees of the Ukraine War. pic.twitter.com/JZ4FsBnJ94 — BRAVE Books (@BraveBooksUS) April 5, 2022

“The conflict between Disney and the Parental Rights in Education Bill has just been fuel on the fire,” Bell added. (RELATED: Disney To Create More Gay Content For Children)

The company plans to expand its offerings to include “middle-grade novels” and more children’s books with “huge names” attached.

“Now more than ever it is time for conservatives to invest in companies that stand up for traditional values,” Bell said.

