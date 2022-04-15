The USFL Starts Season Saturday

The USFL will begin play this Saturday.

The start up spring football league, which was also a league in the 1980s, will get underway April 16 in Birmingham and it’s the latest attempt for a spring league to succeed in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The league consists of eight teams tied to different cities around the country, but all games will be played in Birmingham. That should present a challenge right from the jump as it will be hard for people in Michigan to cheer for the Michigan Panthers when the games are played far away.

However, there are major positives working in the USFL’s favor. The league is backed by a massive amount of money from Fox, and the games will air on Fox, NBC, USA and FS1.

So, there’s plenty of money invested in the league and there are some serious TV partners. There should be no problem getting eyeballs on the USFL right from the jump.

Furthermore, famous coaches like Jeff Fisher and Kevlin Sumlin are coaching teams.

Now, can the league survive? We all watched the XFL collapse because of COVID-19 and prior to that, the AAF didn’t make it more than a few weeks before running into a boatload of issues and falling apart.

Will the USFL be different? It’s impossible to say right now, but with all the resources being pumped into it, if the league fails, it might be a sign Americans just don’t want pro football in spring.

Games start tomorrow at noon EST on NBC and continue throughout the day. It should be fun to see what fans get!