‘Democrats Are Headed Toward Big Losses’: Warren Predicts Bleak Midterm Results If Dems Don’t ‘Deliver’

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned in a Monday op-ed for The New York Times (NYT) that Democrats are “headed toward big losses” if they don’t deliver on the party’s agenda.

“Republicans are betting that a stalled Biden agenda won’t give Democrats enough to run on in the midterm elections — and they might be right,” Warren wrote, noting Republicans are to blame for blocking any “progress” that has yet to happen. “Despite pandemic relief, infrastructure investments and the historic Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, we promised more — and voters remember those promises.”

“Democrats win elections when we show we understand the painful economic realities facing American families and convince voters we will deliver meaningful change,” the senator continued. “To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms.”

Warren proposed Democrats move on finalizing a budget reconciliation deal, forcing corporations and billionaires to pay more in taxes, and having Biden use his executive authority to get other high priority issues done. Warren also said she believes “we should abolish the filibuster.”

Warren also called on Biden to provide “some student loan debt cancellation” which she says he “could take entirely on his own.” The senator also suggested Biden can lower prescription drug costs and ensure “more workers are eligible for overtime pay.” (RELATED: Schumer, Warren Renew Calls For Biden To Cancel Student Debt)

“I’m frustrated by our failure to get big things done — things that are both badly needed and very popular with all Americans,” Warren wrote. “While Republican politicians obstruct many efforts to improve people’s lives and many swear loyalty to the Big Lie, the urgency of the next election bears down on us.”

“Democrats cannot bow to the wisdom of out-of-touch consultants who recommend we simply tout our accomplishments. Instead, Democrats need to deliver more of the president’s agenda — or else we will not be in the majority much longer.”

President Joe Biden’s chief pollster John Anzalone also warned Democrats could be in hot water come November, pointing to Biden’s low approval rating overall and among Hispanic voters in particular. Anzalone said voters are unhappy with Democrats’ lack of action on key issues like inflation and heath care.

“Voters are very much in ‘What have you done for me lately?’ They always are. And they don’t feel Democrats can get their shit together and get things done,” he said. “So if we’re able to do something — a skinny BBB or whatever — on health insurance costs, prescription drug costs, elderly care, childcare, that’s a big deal because it will give Democrats a competitive advantage on what they’re doing for working families.”