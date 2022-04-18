Georgia Teen Charged After Fire Kills 10-Year-Old Sister

Zoe McCue, 10, was found dead in her Beaver Road home in Georgia after her brother allegedly set fire to it Easter Sunday.
Crews arrived on the scene at 4:57 a.m. and found “heavy fire involvement throughout the entire front of the structure,” Lt. Justin Wilson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department said, according to Fox News. McCue’s 15-year-old brother is suspected of intentionally setting the fire, and has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and arson, the outlet reported.
