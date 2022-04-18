Gunman Flees Cops After Shooting and Injuring Multiple People In NYC

A gunman shot two men, one of them an innocent bystander, after a dispute broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An investigation is underway after two men were shot outside a pizza parlor on Manhattan’s Lower East Side early Sunday morning, ABC7 reported. The gunman and one of the victims were initially fighting in the area before the shooting started, according to the New York Post.

The intended victim was shot in the groin, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Insane Footage Shows British Journalists Under Brutal Russian Attack In Ukraine)

Two shot in last 20 minutes across #NYC. Going to be a long and bloody weekend. Plenty of photo ops for @NYCMayor. https://t.co/KxrZLH3AsO — DennisStephan22 (@DennisStephan22) April 15, 2022

A stray bullet also hit a man who was working in a nearby establishment, the NY Post noted. The bystander was shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were in a stable condition, ABC7 reported. The shooter fled police and remains at large, according to the outlet.

This is the latest shooting to rock New York City, with officers making more than 400 gun arrests in March 2022, according to official crime statistics. More than two dozen people were shot over just one weekend in March, with some incidents going without any arrests, according to another NY Post report.

On Tuesday, a man shot and injured almost 30 people on a Brooklyn subway. Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called the city a “laughingstock” amid the latest crime surge, telling constituents in March that “anything goes in the city of New York”