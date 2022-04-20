U.S. Government Reportedly Spends Huge Amount On Peloton Bikes

U.S. Government documents reviewed by TMZ reveal massive investments in workout equipment, including upwards of $200,000 for Peloton bikes dating as far back as 2020.

Documents reportedly show that the Air Force ordered $33,366 worth of “Peloton Bicycles/Fitness Equipment” in July 2020, according to TMZ. The Peloton purchases continued when President Joe Biden took office, according to the outlet. President Biden is reportedly also a fan of Peloton bikes, and uses one each morning as part of his daily workout routine, according to Inside Hook.

The U.S. government spent big money on Peloton equipment over the past two years. https://t.co/MhiGnPC5Oo — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2022

There was reportedly another sizable order made by the Agricultural Research Service, which saw the shipment of $26,000 worth of bikes, according to TMZ. The Peloton orders reportedly increased dramatically when Biden took office. According to the reviewed documents, it appears the government’s bike orders spiked to upwards of $96,000, which also reportedly included products from a Peloton-owned treadmill brand, Precor Inc., according to TMZ. (RELATED: Peloton CEO To Step Down As Company Cuts Thousands Of Jobs)

The government’s investment in Peloton bikes has seemingly been thoroughly utilized. An Air Force representative told TMZ that all of their bases have fitness centers on the premises, which include Peloton bikes. The FBI indicated their Peloton machines were used as “training aids.” Another Peloton client is the U.S. Army, according to the outlet.

Investment in the brand has continued well into 2022, with upwards of $64,000 worth of orders placed on Precor equipment, according to TMZ.

The exact number of bikes purchased by the U.S. Government hasn’t been specified, but the cost per unit is upwards of $1,000, TMZ stated.