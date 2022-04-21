Viral Video Allegedly Shows Russian Helicopter Being Blown Out Of The Sky

An insane video allegedly shows a Russian helicopter going down.

In a video tweeted by @UAWeapons, an alleged Russian helicopter was blown out of the sky by Ukrainian forces, and the video is pretty damn awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up below and enjoy!

#Ukraine: Rare footage from #Zaporizhzhia Oblast today showing a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter taken out by a Ukrainian 9K38 Igla MANPADS. pic.twitter.com/5Vb0jJJUfm — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 21, 2022

I truly can’t get enough of videos like this one. Inject them right into my soul! Watching the Russian invaders get taken out left and right is something we should all celebrate.

If you didn’t want to get shot down over Ukraine, you should have stayed in Russia! It’s a pretty simple formula to figure out.

And for all the idiots out there who might say I’m pro-war because I like these videos, nothing could be further from the truth. However, I am 100% defending your homeland when it’s invaded.

Anyone who isn’t would have to be a grade-A idiot. The good people of Ukraine have every right in the world to defend their homeland!

