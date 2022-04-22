REPORT: Judge Sentences Man To Three Years In Prison For Calling Police Dispatch Over 75 Times In A Day

A Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for making more than 75 phone calls to a police dispatch over a day this past summer, according to local reports.

Dodge County Circuit Judge Martin De Vries sentenced John Cowen to three years of prison time and another six years of extended supervision, according to The Journal Times.

Cowen was found guilty in February of unlawful phone use, resisting or obstructing an officer and a felony count of battery or threat to law enforcement, as well as bail jumping, according to the report. (RELATED: Parents Charged In Death Of Baby After Father Allegedly Put Alcohol In Child’s Bottle)

He made a non-emergency call to police dispatch June 28 predicting that “one of your pigs is going to be shot,” The Journal Times reported, citing a criminal complaint. A communications officer then reported the incident back to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, according to the outlet.

Authorities then determined another phone call was made to the Beaver Dam Police Department on the same day with the same threat, according to the report. Police put Cowen under surveillance and later spoke to Cowen, who denied any involvement. He also reportedly denied having a gun but said he hated cops and was particularly aggrieved with Beaver Dam Police administrators that had arrested him.

Cowen later spoke with a female crisis negotiator, during which he allegedly asked her inappropriate questions, according to the Journal Times. Police warned him not to call unless there was an emergency, but the very next day Cowen reportedly called dispatch seven times. Between 6:44 p.m. June 29 and 3:22 a.m. June 30, Cowen allegedly called police dispatch 69 more times. Authorities took him into custody June 30, and Cowen allegedly tried to inappropriately touch the arresting officer, according to the outlet.

“The repeated bond violations, assaultive behavior and threats to police officer call for a prison sentence,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klonberg reportedly said during sentencing. “Intoxicated or not, the defendant is completely responsible for his behavior. Saying, ‘I was drunk,’ does not excuse this terrible conduct.”