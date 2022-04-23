Editorial

LeBron James Tweets That He Will Never Miss The Playoffs Again

LeBron James (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
LeBron James is back to making sure the spotlight is on him!

LeBron and the Lakers missed the playoffs after an absolutely atrocious regular season, and it turns out that the postseason is just fine without him! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, in an attempt to get the attention back shining on him, LeBron vowed to never miss the postseason again and tweeted Friday night, “I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This sh*t HURT. Ok back to watching these games.”

Leave it to LeBron to do whatever is necessary to make sure the spotlight is back on him. Fans are busy watching the teams good enough to make the playoffs, and LeBron is begging for attention off to the side!

It also seems to have worked because that tweet has blown up. As of Saturday morning, it has nearly 15,000 retweets and almost 170,000 likes.

Mission accomplished for LeBron! People are paying attention to him!

If he didn’t want to watch the playoffs from his couch, he shouldn’t have led the Lakers to such an abysmal season. It’s not rocket science.

Just win more games and the problem will solve itself! Instead, LeBron is just tweeting away!