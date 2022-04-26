Megan Fox Reveals She Drinks Machine Gun Kelly’s Blood

Megan Fox admitted to drinking Machine Gun Kelly’s blood during an interview with Glamour published April 26.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made the headlines when their engagement was announced on Instagram and captioned with the message: “Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” Fox said when asked if she actually drinks the blood of her boyfriend, according to Glamour. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

During the interview, Fox discussed her affinity for reading tarot cards and her interest in astrology, then went on to say, “I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.'”

Fox proceeded to discuss Baker’s role in the blood-drinking ritual. “He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,'” she said Fox, according to Glamour. (RELATED: Megan Fox Opens Up About Doing Hallucinogenic Tea And Vomiting With Machine Gun Kelly In Costa Rica)

When asked if that is how the situation really unfolds, Fox toyed with the topic. “Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times,” she said, according to Glamour.

Fox and Baker have been dating since 2020 and have repeatedly put on shows of public affection during their time in the spotlight, according to Glamour. The couple has engaged in a variety of jaw-dropping moments, including the 2021 MTV VMAs during which time Fox appeared in a nearly-nude Mugler ensemble, the outlet reported.

During an interview on the red carpet that night, Fox discussed her risque outfit choice and revealed Baker was behind the daring outfit. “[He] was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight.’ I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!'” she said, according to Glamour.