Dwayne Haskins’ Parents Skip His Funeral Because Of His Wife Kalabrya

Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death has gotten even more heartbreaking.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed in Florida in early April after being struck by multiple vehicles in the early morning hours, and his funeral service is being held Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, his parents Dwayne Sr. and Tamara won’t be there because of his wife Kalabrya. “We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time,” the couple told USA Today about their decision to skip the funeral.

His parents will be holding separate services for Haskins this upcoming weekend, according to Brooke Pryor.

Haskins' parents, Dwayne Sr. And Tamara, added they will be attending and holding public memorial services in New Jersey and Maryland this weekend.

This is maybe the most heartbreaking development that we’ve had from this entire situation. I truly don’t understand skipping your child’s funeral.

If I had a kid who died, you would need the military to keep me out of the church as they were buried, and I know my parents feel the same way.

I don’t care if you know his wife or not. It shouldn’t matter. Friday is about putting a young man to rest decades before he should have passed onto the other side.

It’s not about your nonexistent relationship with his wife. That can be dealt with at a different time.

It’s an absolutely heartbreaking and mind-boggling decision from Dwayne’s parents, and I simply don’t understand how anyone could ever make a decision like this.