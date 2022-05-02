Blake Lively Steps Out In Statue of Liberty Inspired Dress At Met Gala 2022

Met Gala co-host Blake Lively wore a custom Versace dress she described as representing the Statue of Liberty to the Met Gala 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala celebrates the second of a two-part Costume Institute exhibit. Lively arrived with her husband and Met Gala co-host Ryan Reynolds. The Met Gala is typically hosted on the first Monday of May and has returned to its usual spot once again after two years of abnormalities due to COVID-19.

The theme of Met Gala 2022 is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The Met gala dress code for this year was the Gilded Age of New York. Corsets and Deep Jewel tones were staples of formal evening wear at the time, so it’s no surprise to see both incorporated into Lively’s red carpet ensemble.

Lively’s Versace dress featured a mauve-pink color bow and train which quickly transformed to unveil a stunning aqua train beneath. The gloves were also switched from a pink color matching the original train to an aqua color reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty. (RELATED: Blake Lively’s Pastel Pink and Purple Cape Gown Proves Spring Has Sprung)

“I thought instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and classic buildings” Lively said about the inspiration behind her gown.

She also notes working with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to help her bring her vision to life, according to People.

“The draping [represents] the Statue of Liberty, plus the crown which has seven tiers, the Statue Liberty has seven rays representing the sun’s rays and then also the 7 seas and continents which represents welcomeness, inclusivity, and freedom,” said Lively. “I sound like a Wikipedia page. – she has 25 windows so Lorraine [Schwartz] put 25 stones at the bottom, so they’re all New York City references.”

Lively is no stranger to the Met Gala as this marks her 10th appearance at the event. This is not the first time that Lively has worked with Versace and Schwartz for her Met Gala look. At the Met Gala 2018 Lively also showed up in custom Versace with a head piece by Schwartz.