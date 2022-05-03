REPORT: DeAndre Hopkins Will Lose More Than $5 Million After Being Suspended

DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension is going to cost him a lot of money.

The Arizona Cardinals superstar was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season for violating the league’s policy against performance enhancing drugs, and his bank account is going to take a huge hit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL receiver will lose $5.223 million this upcoming season because of the suspension, according to ProFootballTalk. That’s a lot of cash.

Damn, imagine failing a drug test and losing more than $5 million as a result. That’s more money than most people make in a lifetime.

Hopkins will lose it over the course of the first six weeks of the season. If that’s not a punch to the gut, I don’t know what is.

It’s also not clear at this point in time what caused Hopkins to fail the test, but it also doesn’t matter at this point. The NFL has made their decision, and Hopkins is just going to have to deal with the fallout.

The good news for Hopkins is that he’s been a star in the NFL for a long time, and has plenty of money.

Still, no matter how much money you have in the bank, losing north of $5 million is never fun!