Russian Tanks Get Hammered By Ukrainian Forces In Violent Viral Video

Some Russian tanks got lit up in another video from the war in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, some Russian tanks were taken out by a Ukrainian strike, and the video is downright awesome. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It might be the craziest war video that you see all day.

Video of Ukrainian artillery strikes on Russian tanks and armored vehicles by Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade.https://t.co/Vj14Ih1Cho pic.twitter.com/XKEeG9tfb1 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 3, 2022

Once again, we have another video of the good people of Ukraine fighting like absolute hell against the Russians. I could truly watch these videos all day without getting bored.

There’s nothing like watching the good people of Ukraine fight like hell to defend themselves. When you’re invaded, you have every right in the world to fight back.

Trust me, if America ever were invaded, there would be plenty of people going full “Red Dawn” on streets across this country. The Ukrainians have the same spirit, and I’m here for it.

Until Putin calls back his forces, he can expect to continue to take losses.

Let’s hope Ukraine continues to put up a spirited resistance and make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos from the war as we have them.