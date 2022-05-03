Editorial

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Rips Urban Meyer With Blunt Comments

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan does not sound like a fan of Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars fired Meyer in humiliating fashion during this past season after several issues, and the owner of the franchise buried him again with some brutally blunt comments. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When you lose the respect, the trust and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that? It’s not possible…It was not about wins and losses. I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK,” Khan told USA Today when discussing his former head coach.

Damn, it really doesn’t get much more blunt than that all. Do we think Khan didn’t like Meyer or do we think he didn’t like Meyer leading the Jags?

I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

When the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer, it happened in humiliating fashion. Most coaches are fired once the season is over. The Jags didn’t even give Meyer that courtesy.

They canned him with multiple games left and showed him the exit before he even knew what had occurred.

I can’t wait to see how Meyer gets slammed next. It should be fun!