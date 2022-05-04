Two men allegedly robbed three middle school students at gunpoint in two separate incidents Monday in Seattle, Washington.

The first robbery occurred at Brighton Playfield, where two of the students were sitting on swings before they were robbed, and the second robbery occurred shortly after when a the third student was walking near 35th Avenue South and South Alaska Street, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release. (RELATED: Thieves Bikejack High School Team At Gun Point In Liberal City)

Police have extra patrols in the South Precinct and detectives are investigating after masked men robbed middle schoolers in two separate incidents Monday evening: https://t.co/M3UUt9W928 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 3, 2022

The first robbery happened around 4:10 p.m., when two men, who were reportedly wearing ski masks, dark clothes and armed with a gun approached the first two students. They threatened the students, demanding that they hand over their backpacks and cellphones, according to the release.

The suspects fled and the students went straight to school staff to tell them what had happened, who then called 911 to report the robbery, according to the SPD.

Another student was walking when he reportedly saw the two suspects approaching him quickly and proceeded to run down an alleyway. The suspects caught up with him and stole his backpack before fleeing again, the SPD said.

“Some kids are really scared and don’t want to go to school because of that. There are a lot of mixed feelings,” said Ren Henolson, middle school student, according to Fox 13 Seattle.

Patrols are being increased in the area to prevent future robberies and detectives are looking into both robberies. The SPD are also working with the Seattle school district in order to keep their students safe, according to the release.