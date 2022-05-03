Person Appears To Try To Grab Mike Tyson In Wild Viral Video

Another person apparently thought it was a good idea to go after Mike Tyson in a recent viral video.

In a video tweeted by the New York Post’s sports account (via the YouTube channel Fight Hype), Tyson was walking around a venue in Las Vegas when a fan appeared to swipe him from behind. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily for the person, Tyson restrained himself from knocking their lights out. You can watch the bizarre interaction below.

🎥 Mike Tyson has another viral fan encounter in Las Vegas https://t.co/Za0tkevgdF pic.twitter.com/uGtHrg4J9A — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 2, 2022

What the hell is up with people testing fate when it comes to messing with Mike Tyson? Did people not see what happened between him and the guy on the plane?

The legendary boxer, whose knockout power is among the greatest ever, lit up that guy like a firecracker on the 4th of July, and I 100% support him!

If you’re messing with a guy on a plane, I have zero sympathy for you if they snap. Flying is awful, and nobody wants to deal with that garbage.

Mike Tyson Allegedly Attacks A Man On A Plane In Wild Video https://t.co/Na6Mie55Iv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

Instead of seeing what happened to the man on the plane and learning a lesson, this person thought it’d be a great idea to seemingly grab Tyson from behind.

What the hell were they thinking? They’re fortunate Tyson didn’t unload on them.

Let us know what you think of the exchange in the comments below!