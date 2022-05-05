‘The World Is Upside Down’: Madonna Reacts To Violence At Dave Chappelle’s Show

Madonna broke her silence after witnessing the attack on Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, and has addressed the incident with her 18 million followers.

The legendary artist took to Instagram in a two-photo post to describe the harrowing experience that unfolded around her. “Last Night was Strange. … And disturbing for so many reasons!” she said in her Instagram post, while putting her backstage pass on full display. Madonna was one of many celebrities in attendance when a man rushed the stage and attacked Dave Chappelle with a fake handgun that contained a knife blade. Madonna’s caption went on to state, “The World is upside down” next to an image of the star with the backstage pass in her mouth, which read, “Team Chapelle.”

Madonna’s photographs revealed the star drenched in diamonds and wearing a Balenciaga sweater. Her nails were perfectly manicured, and there were thick chains around her neck. Her caption made it clear that Chappelle had her full support after the incident.

The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23, has since been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the CBC. He also sustained injuries during the incident, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle Is Returning To Netflix To Host And Produce Four New Comedy Specials)

The legendary star was just one of many celebrities who witnessed this act of violence first-hand. JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky and a pregnant Rihanna were also on-site when the incident unfolded, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Chappelle’s stand-up comedy show was part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, and at the moment of his attack, he was in the middle of discussing the security concerns facing comedians and live performers in the wake of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.