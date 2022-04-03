Will Smith’s Contracts Get Pulled After Academy Awards Controversy

Netflix and Sony have stepped away from their projects with Will Smith a week after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Upcoming projects that Smith expected to complete have now officially halted as a result of the now-infamous Oscars slap, the CBC reports. The Netflix film “Fast and Loose” and Sony’s highly anticipated movie, “Bad Boys 4” have both been put on hold, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix Backs Away from Will Smith Film ‘Fast and Loose’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/IFoYjrXQcZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 2, 2022

The incident between Smith and Rock at the Oscars has halted projects that were well underway. This has had an immediate impact on Smith’s career: “I doubt any big studio or streamer is going to take a chance in signing Will Smith until [Smith’s brand recovers], until that process is under way,” media analyst Jeff Bock said, according to the CBC.

Smith’s Apple+ drama, titled “Emancipation,” is in post-production and was poised to debut this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sony’s “Bad Boys 4” has been in “active development” and 40 script pages had already been given to Smith, but it has all been “quietly shelved,” the outlet continued. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Laces Into Will Smith, Makes Fun Of His Character)

Netflix has backed away from developing ‘FAST & LOOSE’, starring Will Smith. David Leitch dropped out before the #Oscars, so Netflix sent an urgent call to find a new director but have put the project on the back burner after the #Oscars (Source: https://t.co/AoF3vyCX8t) pic.twitter.com/ljHAwCn14Y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 2, 2022

Hollywood publicist Michael Levine sounded the alarm when he said Smith had “deeply damaged” his career as a result of his actions at the Oscars, according to CBC. Forbes Magazine box office analyst Scott Mendelson went on to state Smith had destroyed “a carefully crafted 30-year image of approachable, harmless and always-on movie star charisma,” the outlet continued.

Crisis publicist Howard Bragman echoed concern for Smith’s future, according to CBC. Smith’s career will now be defined as “‘pre-‘ this moment and ‘after’ this moment,” he said.

Smith recently announced his resignation from The Academy.