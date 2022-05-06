Viral Video Shows Attack On Russian Troops In Ukraine

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainians hit Russian troops in the country using a loitering munition strike, and it’s a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s a fascinating video.

Reportedly the first video of a Switchblade loitering munition strike on Russian troops by Ukraine’s 53rd Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/dF8RlPWm5a pic.twitter.com/6XKnm7SLBI — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 6, 2022

Honestly, I don’t know much about Switchblade loitering munitions, but judging from a quick Google search, they seem like nasty business!

They seem like very nasty business, and the Russian soldiers got to experience them up close and personal.

It’s another classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If you invade a sovereign country, you damn sure better be ready for what comes next.

You can’t just expect the good people of Ukraine to roll over and give up. That’s not how life works! As the saying goes, bullets fly in both directions.

Props to the Ukrainians for continuing to give the Russians absolute hell!