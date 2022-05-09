Mike Leach Uses The Kentucky Derby To Push For An Expanded College Football Playoff

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach sent an interesting tweet over the weekend.

Following Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby, the legendary college football coach used it as a reason to push for playoff expansion. Why? Because Rich Strike wasn’t the perfect horse but when given a shot, he pulled off a huge win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leach tweeted to fans, “That horse winning the Kentucky Derby today, is good example of why an expanded college football playoff is needed. That horse hadn’t won all the races leading up, but it got its chance and that’s what happened.”

That horse winning the Kentucky Derby today, is good example of why an expanded college football playoff is needed. That horse hadn’t won all the races leading up, but it got its chance and that’s what happened. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) May 8, 2022

Leave it to Mike Leach to use the Kentucky Derby to advocate for an expanded playoff. The man has a way with words, and he’s never afraid to speak his point of view.

Does horse racing have anything to do with college football? Nope, but Leach doesn’t care! Rich Strike wasn’t supposed to win, he got the job done and Leach sees a lot of similarities with the world of college football.

I respect the hustle.

Furthermore, I totally agree with the idea that the playoff needs to expand. Give me at least eight teams and let’s ride. Make the P5 champions autobids, give us one G5 autobid and then let’s have some at-large teams.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s college football. Just get it figured out!

