Mike Leach Roasts Texas, Says ‘The SEC Isn’t Scared Of A Team’ That Can Only Win Five Games In The Big 12

Mike Leach roasted the Texas Longhorns in a video making the rounds online.

The Mississippi State football coach recorded a Cameo video for a fan, and he absolutely blasted the Longhorns. “The SEC isn’t scared of a team that goes 5-7 in the Big 12,” the legendary coach told the fan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the full video here. It’s pretty great.

I’m glad to see it’s only February and Leach is already in prime form. The man never takes a break from producing incredible content.

He showed to the SEC’s coaches meeting telling people to get hydrated and drink water, and he’s now ripping Texas’ fans for thinking the Longhorns will be able to compete in the SEC.

How can you not love this coach?

He’s also not wrong at all about Texas being in big trouble once the Longhorns join the SEC. They weren’t any good in the Big 12 this season.

How are they going to go from being unable to beat teams in a weak conference to dominating in the SEC? Right now, Texas might only be a three or four wins a year team in the SEC.

They really need to beef themselves up before making the jump from the Big 12 or they’re going to get slaughtered.

Never change, Leach! Never change!