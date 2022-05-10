Draymond Green Vows To Donate $100,000 In Honor Of Adreian Payne After His Tragic Death

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is pulling off a classy move to honor Adreian Payne.

Payne and Green were both superstars during their college days playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State, and shockwaves were sent through the basketball world Monday when the former was shot and killed in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

REPORT: Basketball Star Shot And Killed At The Age Of 31 https://t.co/B09L1jx92v — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 10, 2022

Following a 101-98 Monday night win over the Grizzlies, the Warriors forward announced that he’s donating $100,000 to a foundation in honor of the former MSU star.

You can watch his full comments below. It’s clear from his comments that Payne’s death has rattled him to his core.

Draymond Green is going to reflect on Adreian Payne and the Game 4 win on his podcast because of his heavy emotions. But Draymond announced he and his wife plan to donation $100,000 to a foundation in honor of Payne. pic.twitter.com/6hFgGTR4lc — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 10, 2022

Damn, that part about being able to pause a podcast so he can cry if he needs to was a punch straight to the gut. Payne was only 31 years old when he was killed.

He should have decades of life ahead of him. He should have several more years of basketball left in him. Instead, he’s dead at the age of 31 and the entire situation is heartbreaking.

So sad to hear that former Michigan State star Adreian Payne passed away at the age of 31. AP was an outstanding player for Tom Izzo, and befriended Lacey Holsworth through her battle with cancer. RIP Adreian Payne. pic.twitter.com/YLXVGwINCV — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 9, 2022

Death is never easy, but it’s always a hell of a lot harder when someone who is young dies. Payne was only a year older than I am right now when he passed away.

People my age shouldn’t be dying in tragic ways.

Former Michigan State and NBA forward Adreian Payne died in a shooting Monday morning. He was 31. pic.twitter.com/7zyCYRImFZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Payne and his entire family during this incredibly difficult and trying time.