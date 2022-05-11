REPORT: Mother Believed Her Children Were Demon-Possessed Before Tragic Ending

Angela Flores allegedly killed three of her children in Los Angeles over the weekend because she believed they were possessed by demons, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

Flores, 38, was charged with murder in connection to the deaths of her children — 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez — after their bodies were discovered seven hours after she was hospitalized, the LA Times reported. She allegedly admitted to murdering the children with the aid of a 16-year-old, who was later arrested and identified by law enforcement sources as her son, according to the outlet.

#BREAKING: Angela Dawn Flores has been charged with three counts of murder for allegedly killing three of her young children at their West Hills home. She is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow https://t.co/QLsBdSaJzo — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2022

Law enforcement sources said that Flores claimed she repeatedly attacked her children in order to rid them of demonic possession, the LA Times reported. (RELATED: Mother Arrested, Placed Under Mental Health Evaluation After Three Children Found Dead)

Prior to her hospitalization, Flores was reportedly shouting “where’s my Bible” as she was taken away by medical personnel, according to the New York Post. Neighbors also reported that she had been holding a Bible, yelling and lighting candles earlier in the evening, the LA Times continued.

Neighbors also told Fox 11 Los Angeles that they had heard screaming and fighting before the police were called. “I couldn’t see anybody, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn’t make out what she was saying,” a neighbor said.

Flores’ ex-husband, Jacob Corona, said she made strange comments when she called a week prior, the LA Times reported. “She was telling me all this stuff about God. She didn’t sound right. I don’t really know what happened,” he told the outlet.

Corona and Flores share a child together who was not among the three found dead, the outlet noted. Flores is currently being held on $6 million bail, according to the outlet.