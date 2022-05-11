Viral Video Shows Ukraine Smoking Russian Armor

Another great video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian forces smoked some Russian armor, and it’s just the latest example of Ukraine fighting like hell against Putin’s forces. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the incredible video below.

Two-part video from Ukraine’s 54th Mechanized Brigade showing artillery strikes on a Russian armored column.https://t.co/G4tZlotEau pic.twitter.com/RsgAkYJXWX — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 10, 2022

Once again, the Ukrainians aren’t going down without a fight, and it’s awesome to see. If you invade a country, you better be ready for some fierce fighting, and that’s exactly what the Russians have encountered.

People seriously thought this situation would be over in a few days back in February. Clearly, that never came close to happening.

Ukraine Vaporizes Two Russian Boats In Awesome War Video https://t.co/UcvLTXOsSk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 10, 2022

The Ukrainians have continued to fight like absolute dogs against Putin’s forces, and it’s been awesome to watch unfold. It’s real life “Red Dawn” on the streets of Ukraine.

Hopefully, the good people of Ukraine are able to hold out for as long as possible against the Russian invaders.

Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine. It Will Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day https://t.co/xUibcVum8Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

Make sure to check back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!