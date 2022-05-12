Despite Liberal Spin, Most Americans Want Voters To Decide Abortion Laws: POLL

A majority of Americans support abortion policies that would not be possible under Roe v. Wade, according to a national survey by Rasmussen and RMG Research, despite spin from the media and the White House claiming Americans support the Roe precedent.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters released Thursday found that 65% wanted abortion laws to be decided by voters and their elected representatives, 18% wanted judges and courts to decide and 17% were unsure. The White House and corporate media outlets insist that the Roe precedent is popular, but Roe bars federal and state governments from restricting abortion throughout the first six months of pregnancy through the power of the Supreme Court.

“The consensus for overturning Roe, and returning this issue to the democratic process, is overwhelming: by a nearly 4:1 margin Americans think voters and not judges should establish abortion rules in the United States,” former senior White House advisor Stephen Miller told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“If the media widely and accurately reported these poll results, and the substance of Alito’s draft, it would do an immense amount to harmonize and unify the nation,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and numerous media outlets have cited polls which found 60% of Americans support keeping the Roe precedent in place. But by overturning Roe, the Supreme Court would no longer block abortion bans in the first six months of pregnancy and would allow abortion laws to be created through the democratic process – an outcome favored by the majority of Americans, according to the Rasmussen survey.

“Broadly speaking, most voters support restrictions on abortion after the first trimester,” Rachel Bovard senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute told TheDCNF. “Democrats are at sea on this issue and are left grasping at straws with outright fear mongering about what will happen if Roe is overturned, and forcing radical abortion policy on voters, most of whom are far more moderate than elected Democrats themselves. It’s a strategy of desperation, and it won’t work.”

The same survey found that 55% of voters were much less likely or somewhat less likely to vote for a candidate who wants abortion to be legal at any point in pregnancy, compared to 33% who were much more or somewhat more likely to vote for such a candidate.

These findings are consistent with an earlier Fox News poll which found that, while a majority of Americans say they support the Roe precedent, a majority also favor policies that Roe explicitly bans. The poll found 54% of voters supported state laws banning abortion at 15 weeks, such as the Mississippi law at the center of the Supreme Court case that could result in the end of Roe, while 50% of voters supported an even stricter 6-week abortion limit. (RELATED: Liberals Melt Down Over Bipartisan SCOTUS Security Protection Bill)

The Rasmussen survey polled 1,200 registered voters from May 5-7 and was released Thursday, with a margin of error of 2.8%.

The White House did not respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.