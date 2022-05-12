REVIEW: ‘The Man In The High Castle’ Is A Solid Series With A Very Disappointing Ending

I’ve finally finished “The Man in the High Castle,” and I wasn’t impressed by how the show ended.

As I recently wrote about, I’ve been binge watching the alternate history show about Germany and Japan winning World War II, and to be clear, it’s a very fun and interesting show. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s One Show About The Nazis And Japanese Winning WWII Everyone Needs To Watch https://t.co/mEjGtwZ15J — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

Well, after finishing the series, I think it’s safe to say I was a little disappointed by how everything ended and was tied together.

The first two seasons were awesome, the third season was good and the fourth season was a little bit above average. Is the show worth watching? Absolutely, but don’t expect to love the ending.

Without spoiling anything, all the bad guys have come to Jesus moments revolving around their own children and their failures. Their love as parents somehow overrides all the atrocious and horrific crimes they’ve committed for decades.

This is the most true with John Smith, who went from being an American soldier during WWII to being the top Nazi in America. I expected a wild ending with his story arc, but it didn’t happen. He just had an awful marriage, was a terrible person and when given the opportunity to change things, never did.

Should you watch “The Man in the High Castle”? Absolutely. If you’re a fan of history or mysteries, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a very good series.

However, there’s no question it lost steam down the stretch, which was a damn shame.

For those of you who have seen the show, let us know your thoughts on the series’ ending below!