REPORT: Woman Asks The Judge To Dismiss The Case Against Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy’s criminal case has already received a major update, and it’s good news for him.

The Denver Broncos receiver and former Alabama star was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor second-degree criminal tampering charge that included a domestic violence sentence enhancer, according to The Denver Post. He's accused of withholding the woman's "wallet, a child car seat and the child's paperwork."

However, the mother of his child wants the case to disappear, and asked the judge overseeing the situation to dismiss it, according to the same report.

BREAKING UPDATE: Bronco Jerry Jeudy arrest today- “he did not hit her and no physical violence” He did not resist the arrest. — Tony Kovaleski (@TonyKovaleski) May 12, 2022

The judge didn’t immediately make a decision on her request. It’s important to note there are zero allegations of physical contact ever being made between Jeudy and the woman, but she called the authorities to “monitor the situation.”

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was released from jail on bond this morning. The mother of Jeudy’s 1-month-old child asked the judge to dismiss the case, saying she never felt threatened. “I just wanted them to monitor the situation. … He was not a threat.” Next court date is May 31. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2022

It sounds like there’s a very good chance this situation is going to be brushed into the trash can for Jeudy. When news broke Thursday, a lot of people immediately assumed the worst when the charge came out.

However, it now looks like the entire situation might have been blown out of proportion. While I’m not a lawyer, when a victim doesn’t want to cooperate, it’s a good sign the situation is going to be a wrap.

Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy was arrested today and taken into custody in Colorado, per multiple reports. There is no information available yet on any charges. The Broncos are aware of the situation and gathering more information. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2022

Hopefully, Jeudy and the mother of his child can work out whatever issues they might have without the police getting involved next time.