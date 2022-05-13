Editorial

REPORT: Woman Asks The Judge To Dismiss The Case Against Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy

Aug 25, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jerry Jeudy’s criminal case has already received a major update, and it’s good news for him.

The Denver Broncos receiver and former Alabama star was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor second-degree criminal tampering charge that included a domestic violence sentence enhancer, according to The Denver Post. He’s accused of withholding the woman’s “wallet, a child car seat and the child’s paperwork.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the mother of his child wants the case to disappear, and asked the judge overseeing the situation to dismiss it, according to the same report.

The judge didn’t immediately make a decision on her request. It’s important to note there are zero allegations of physical contact ever being made between Jeudy and the woman, but she called the authorities to “monitor the situation.”

It sounds like there’s a very good chance this situation is going to be brushed into the trash can for Jeudy. When news broke Thursday, a lot of people immediately assumed the worst when the charge came out.

However, it now looks like the entire situation might have been blown out of proportion. While I’m not a lawyer, when a victim doesn’t want to cooperate, it’s a good sign the situation is going to be a wrap.

Hopefully, Jeudy and the mother of his child can work out whatever issues they might have without the police getting involved next time.