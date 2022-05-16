Editorial

Drew Brees Says He Might Play Football Again After His Career At NBC Reportedly Ends

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to fans on the sidelines before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Drew Brees’ future is very much up in the air.

Shockwaves were sent through the broadcasting world Sunday afternoon when Andrew Marchand reported that the former Saints QB was out as an analyst on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Brees fired back after the report dropped and tweeted, “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

It’s hard to know how serious Brees is being with his tweet, which makes the situation even more complicated. Personally, I read it with the tone of someone who is not very happy.

The “I’ll let you know” read in a very condescending way to me.

What I do know for sure is that Brees should absolutely not play in the NFL again. He’s 43 years old and by the time he retired, his play had declined in a major way.

His skills had been depleted in a very noticeable way by the end of his career. The idea that he can return to the NFL after time away from the game is simply not realistic.

It’s not realistic at all and to pretend otherwise is delusional.

Whatever Brees does next, I’m sure he’ll find something he enjoys. It sounds like NBC didn’t work well, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of other opportunities out there.