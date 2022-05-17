REVIEW: ‘The Outfit’ Is An Awesome Movie

“The Outfit” is an outstanding film.

The film with Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch about organized crime in Chicago recently dropped on Peacock, and I fired it up Monday night after hearing several great reviews.

It didn’t disappoint at all.

The film centers around an elderly man named Leonard Burling, who owns a custom suit shop frequented by an organized crime family in the 1950s.

When it’s revealed somebody wiretapped the crime family and the boss’ son arrives at the store with a gunshot wound to the stomach, it’s immediately clear nothing is as it appears.

From there, it was off to the races!

It’s all about to unravel.#TheOutfit is only in theaters February 25, a new crime thriller from the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game. pic.twitter.com/WK5Gox9JAE — The Outfit (@TheOutfitMovie) November 17, 2021

Without spoiling the film, which will keep you guessing the whole time, I will say it’s one of the most suspenseful movies that I’ve seen in a very long time.

Now, I did predict the ending about a third of the way through, but I was never entirely confident until the credits finally rolled.

What I can promise you is that “The Outfit” will keep you guessing, keep you on the edge of your seat and have you questioning everything you see.

If you want to check out an outstanding film, I can’t recommend “The Outfit” enough. Fire it up on Peacock ASAP!