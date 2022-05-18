Editorial

NFL Player Tarik Cohen Suffers Serious Achilles Injury While Working Out In Viral Video

Tarik Cohen (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/uSTADIUM/status/1526608832255905794)

NFL player Tarik Cohen suffered a very serious injury during a recent workout.

In a video tweeted by @uSTADIUM, Cohen, who is currently a free agent, was doing what appeared to be some kind of an agility drill when he collapsed and could be heard saying, “No.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video of his injury below.

Adam Schefter reported that Cohen suffered a ruptured Achilles, which means you won’t see him on the field at any point in the near future.

This is a brutally tough break for the former Chicago Bears player. He has struggled with health issues in the past and now has an injured Achilles.

It truly doesn’t get much worse. It’s a brutal situation.

You never want to see anyone get hurt, and that’s especially true when it comes to non-contact injuries. Non-contact injuries are among the scariest things that can happen to you in the world of sports.

At this point, we can just hope it’s not as serious as it looked and that Cohen can eventually play again.