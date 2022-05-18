REPORT: Twitter Executive Ridicules Elon Musk For Being ‘Special Needs’

A senior Twitter executive reportedly ridiculed Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for having Asperger’s syndrome on a video released Tuesday by Project Veritas.

The video, recorded by an undercover Project Veritas journalist, allegedly features Twitter Lead Client Partner, Alex Martinez, who appears to mock Musk for having Asperger’s syndrome. Martinez referred to Musk as “special needs,” according to the video.

“He’s [Elon Musk] a looney tune, he has Asperger’s. So, he’s special,” Martinez reportedly said in the video. “You’re special needs, you’re literally special needs. … So, I can’t even take what you’re saying seriously. Because you’re special.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Doesn’t Think He’s Ever Voted Republican. He Says He Will In 2022)

Twitter executive calling Elon Musk mentally handicapped, “special” and saying he has “aspergers.” This Twitter exec goes on to say that Twitter is “not here to give people free speech” @elonmusk is going to want to see this one too…pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2022

Musk responded to Martinez’ comments appearing to ridicule his disorder in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …” Musk responded.

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

The tech billionaire revealed last year during his appearance on Saturday Night Live that he has Asperger’s syndrome.

Musk’s buyout of Twitter is currently on hold, according to a Friday announcement. He said the deal is pending calculations that appear to show spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of Twitter users.