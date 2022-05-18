Tech

REPORT: Twitter Executive Ridicules Elon Musk For Being ‘Special Needs’

Chris Bertman Contributor
A senior Twitter executive reportedly ridiculed Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for having Asperger’s syndrome on a video released Tuesday by Project Veritas.

The video, recorded by an undercover Project Veritas journalist, allegedly features Twitter Lead Client Partner, Alex Martinez, who appears to mock Musk for having Asperger’s syndrome. Martinez referred to Musk as “special needs,” according to the video.

“He’s [Elon Musk] a looney tune, he has Asperger’s. So, he’s special,” Martinez reportedly said in the video. “You’re special needs, you’re literally special needs. … So, I can’t even take what you’re saying seriously. Because you’re special.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Doesn’t Think He’s Ever Voted Republican. He Says He Will In 2022)

Musk responded to Martinez’ comments appearing to ridicule his disorder in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …” Musk responded.

The tech billionaire revealed last year during his appearance on Saturday Night Live that he has Asperger’s syndrome.

Musk’s buyout of Twitter is currently on hold, according to a Friday announcement. He said the deal is pending calculations that appear to show spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of Twitter users.