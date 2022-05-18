‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Premiere November 13 On The Paramount Network

“Yellowstone” season five has an official premiere date.

Despite some chatter about the fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner starting in late summer, the show announced Wednesday afternoon that the upcoming season will premiere November 13. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

You can check out the announcement post below.

Honestly, this is a bit of a bummer. We have to wait all the way until November until season five starts? Yeah, that’s a very tough sell.

Fans want new episodes and we want them right now. We don’t want them six months from now. That amount of time is going to feel like an eternity.

What the hell happened to the first half of season five premiering in late summer? Seriously, what the hell changed? I just don’t get it.

Am I frustrated? Yes. Will I tolerate it? Yes, but that’s only because I don’t have any other choice, and I do trust in Taylor Sheridan to get the job done.

Still, this isn’t the update any of us were hoping for.

We’ll just have to grin and bear it, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them.