‘Government Can’t Interfere In Personal Decisions’: Kamala Harris Meets With Abortionists, Says Anti-Abortion Laws Mean ‘War’

Vice President Kamala Harris met with abortion providers virtually on Thursday in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

Harris called the possible overturning a “war on women’s rights” and claimed Roe v. Wade is a “right to privacy.” Overturning it “opens the door” to possible further restrictions on contraception and who one marries, she claimed.

“Earlier this month we learned that the Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe. If they do, it will be the first time in over 50 years at least that the court has recognized a Constitutional right only to take it away. The strength of our country has always been that we fight to move forward,” Harris said.

“At its core this is about our future as a nation, about whether we live in a country where the government can interfere in personal decisions,” she continued.

The Oklahoma bill that would restrict abortions restrict abortion at fertilization is “outrageous” and “the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country” that “are designed to punish and control women,” she said.

Harris previously spoke at an abortion rights organization May 4, participating in the EMILY’s List conference. (RELATED: REPORT: Kamala Scrambled To Change First White House Speech Since SCOTUS Leak About Abortion)

“If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom, on the fundamental right to self-determination,” Harris said in her speech.

“To those Republican leaders are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women. What we say: ‘How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body?'” Harris continued.

“How dare they? How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future? How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?” she added.

The draft opinion, first reported by Politico, showed that five justices — Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — voted to overturn, while three — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — dissented. Roberts has reportedly not yet made his decision.