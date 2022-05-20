US

Woman Riding ATV Killed In Collision With Vehicle

Kevin Harness Contributor
A woman riding an ATV was killed Thursday when she collided with another vehicle in Pennsylvania, according to Fox 20 Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on State Road in Holmesburg around 9 p.m. when the rider, Victoria Rose Walker, 29, reportedly collided with the driver of a Kia sedan, which sent Walker flying off the ATV and onto the road, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. (RELATED: Gruesome Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Person Decapitated)

Walker was riding north in the southbound lanes with five other people on ATVs and dirt bikes. She attempted to move back into the northbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic which was where she was reportedly struck, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

The driver of the sedan stayed with Walker until first responders arrived on the scene, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The five people who rode with Walker also stuck around until the police arrived.

“That’s because usually most of them are driving non-street legal vehicles and possibly do not have driver’s licenses,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia. “We see this as the weather gets warmer, these dirt bikes that are not street legal and these quad ATVs, also not street legal, and they’re not registered, and they drive on city streets – the small streets, some of the main thoroughfares.”

Walker was transported to a nearby hospital, but she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

This was the second deadly incident involving ATVs and dirt bikes in less than a week. A 17-year-old identified as Jesus Gomez Rosario was skateboarding in a neighborhood named Fairhill where a dirt biker doing wheelies struck and killed him, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Police are still looking for the rider.